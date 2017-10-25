Neighbors heard explosions when mechanic shop went up in flames

Officials responded to a fire at Duran's Auto Repair mechanic shop in Tyler Wednesday afternoon.

"The first units on the scene saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the building," Captain Brandon Davis said. "We were able to make contact with the owner and he verified there was no propane or acetylene in the building."

Captain Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire Marshal's Office says that a couple of people were inside the building at the time of the fire and were working on a vehicle. The mechanics told officials they were grinding the body of a car when the fire started. The Tyler Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the exact cause of the fire.

"I was in the house and I heard the explosions," neighbor Jimmy Hunt said.

His house sits about 20 or 30 yards across the street from the shop.

"From where I'm standing I could feel the heat," he said. "Like it was coming out of an oven, it was that intense."

The fire was nearly extinguished by 3:30 p.m. and the fire marshal's office will investigate the official cause once the scene cools. The department says four engines and one ladder truck put out the blaze.

Several cars in front of the building are damaged. At least one is completely totaled.

"We have severe damage the building and several vehicles damaged also," Captain Davis said.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.