Palestine PD searching for suspect in armed robbery case

Palestine police are searching for an armed man suspected of robbing a gas station overnight.

According to the police department, officers were flagged down Tuesday night at 11:45 p.m. by the staff of a Mini Mart gas station on the 300 block of W. Palestine Avenue. Authorities say that while the staff sought help from authorities, the suspect fled northbound across the parking lot and into a residential area.

Officials say the suspect was not located after backup units conducted a search of the area.

Palestine police describe the suspect as a black male, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a white or gray skull mask. He had, what appeared to be, duct tape around his hands and his shoes.

Authorities say the suspect was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with details, in this case, is urged to contact the Palestine police department at 903-729-2254. An anonymous tip may also be submitted by texting PALPD plus the information to 847411.

