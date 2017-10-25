DPS release identity of woman killed in Henderson County wreck

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified an Athens woman killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Henderson County.

According to DPS, the wreck occurred Friday, Oct. 20 at 6:04 p.m. on Loop-60 near the city of Larue. A preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva was traveling southbound on Loop 60, approaching US 175 east, when the vehicle entered a curve and traveled off course.

The report states the vehicle traveled between two construction barrels and struck a concrete culvert with its front left.

The driver, identified as Susie Marquez Scott, 53, of Athens, was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Judge Milton Adams.

Scott’s body was transported to American Forensics in Dallas.

