Official: Longview house fire intentionally set

A structure fire that damaged a Longview home was intentionally set, an official says.

Sunday afternoon, Longview Fire Department crews responded to a residential fire at the corner of Alpine Road and Bolivar Street. Five fire engines responded to the scene and the house appears to have received significant damage.

LFD Public Information Officer Kevin May said Wednesday that an investigation revealed the fire was intentional. No arrests have been made at this time.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured in the blaze.

