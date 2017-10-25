DPS on scene of Cherokee County wreck, driver airlifted to hospital

DPS is currently on the scene of a one-vehicle wreck in Cherokee County.

The wreck occurred on US-69, just south of Jacksonville.

A preliminary investigative report indicates that the driver of an Infinity SUV, traveling north on US-69, ran off the roadway to the right and struck several trees.

DPS confirms the driver was airlifted to ETMC-Tyler. Two passengers were taken via ambulance to ETMC-Jacksonville.

The roadway was temporarily closed to land the helicopter but it is now open.

The crash remains under investigation by DPS.

