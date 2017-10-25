Authorities searching for missing Tyler man - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Authorities searching for missing Tyler man

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Connect
Brandon Harward (Source: Family) Brandon Harward (Source: Family)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler police are searching for a man who was reported missing Monday night.

According to public information officer Don Martin, 32-year-old Brandon Harward was reported missing on Monday, Oct., 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on Harward’s whereabouts is urged to contact Tyler police.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly