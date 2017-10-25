Hallsville man accused of dealing 50 grams of meth

A federal grand jury has indicted a Hallsville man accused of distributing at least 50 grams of meth.

Dedric Lavaughn “Green Eyes” Stanley, 42, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and is being held on a U.S. Marshall detainer.

According to the text of the indictment, Stanley distributed the meth on Oct. 14, 2016.

If convicted, Stanley faces a minimum sentence of 10 years.

Stanley was indicted on Oct. 18 and the indictment was unsealed on Tuesday. He is set for a detention hearing on Oct. 31 in the federal courthouse in Tyler.

According to a previous KLTV story, Stanley was arrested in 2007 following a shooting at Belaire Manor Apartments on East Young Street. Stanley allegedly admitted to shooting Ashley Collins’ left arm.

According to Gregg County court records, that charge was dismissed on Feb. 25, 2008.

