Anderson County, City of Palestine issue burn bans

Anderson County and the City of Palestine have both issued temporary burn bans.

The city released a statement on the ban Wednesday.

"To coincide with the declaration of a burn ban in Anderson County, Fire Marshal Kelly Hughes placed the City of Palestine under a temporary burn ban. The ban will last 90 days, or until lifted by the Fire Marshal."

To see a list of other burn bans in East Texas, click here.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.