2 Longview men face federal charges for distributing meth

A federal grand jury has indicted two Longview men accused of dealing meth dating back to September of 2016.

Garland Ray “Tall Boy” Wiley Jr., 43, and Derek Lamar “JD” Elam, 34, are each charged with a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the text of the indictment, the duo conspired to distribute five grams or more of meth “beginning in or about September 2016."

Wiley was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Oct. 19 and Elam was booked on Wednesday. Both are being held on a U.S. Marshall detainer.

The indictment was filed on Oct. 18 and unsealed on Tuesday.

According to the indictment, the duo faces between five to 40 years in prison, if convicted.

Both are scheduled for jury selection on Dec. 11 in the federal courthouse in Tyler.

