Longview police conduct undercover prostitution sting, 2 arrested

Longview Police: The Longview Police Department along with the County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit conducted an undercover prostitution operation in the 1500 block of E Marshall Ave on October 24, 2017.More >>
Two men were arrested in Henderson County after a routine traffic stop near Chandler.More >>
The similarities between Longview and John Tyler are striking and the rivals are set to meet for the 91st time on Friday night at Rose Stadium. An easy decision, the key District 11-6A matchup is our Red Zone game of the week.More >>
It is not all about football right now at the high school level. The Tyler Lee tennis team faced The Woodlands in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday in Nacogdoches, and the Red Raiders season comes to an end. It was still a great run.More >>
Marshall Police: The Marshall Police Department is investigating the death of a Texas State Technical College student.More >>
