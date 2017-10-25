Longview police conduct undercover prostitution sting, 2 arrested

Two men have been arrested after an undercover prostitution operation in Longview.

Jermaine Darnell Jackson, 35, of Longview and Jorge Armondo Lopez, 39, from Marshall were arrested and charged for prostitution.

The Longview Police Department along with Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit conducted an undercover prostitution operation in the 1500 block of E. Marshall Ave on Tuesday.

According to Longview police, the 5 hour operation was designed to attract “johns” to solicit sexual conduct from the undercover officers.

The Longview Police Department says they will continue to conduct undercover operations of this nature to discourage the solicitation of prostitution along Marshall Ave and inside the city limits of Longview.

