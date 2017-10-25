Two arrested on drug charges in Henderson County

Two men were arrested in Henderson County after a routine traffic stop near Chandler.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Farm-to-Market 315 Tuesday evening.

Hillhouse says no one in the vehicle, including the driver, had a valid driver's license.

During the traffic stop, deputies found a brass metal pipe and marijuana in the console of the vehicle, according to Hillhouse.

The driver of the vehicle, Michael Oldham, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving without a license.

A passenger in the vehicle, Joshua Spivey, admitted to possessing two needles, one that still contained methamphetamine. He was arrested at the scene.

Once at the jail, more drugs were found inside Spivey's boot. He was also charged with bringing contraband into the county jail.

