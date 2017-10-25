Wednesday's Weather: Sunny and nice. Afternoon high 75

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Another chilly start with 30s and 40s to start the day. Sunny and nice this afternoon with light winds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Another cool start to tomorrow with temperatures in the 40s, then a quick warm-up tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s with breezy south and southwest winds. The next cold front will arrive Friday morning. A few showers are possible along the front, but widespread rain is not expected. Another windy day for Friday with much cooler temperatures. Many places won't make it out of the 50s by Friday afternoon. Winds calm for the weekend with a couple of nice, cool days. Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Another gradual warm up is expected early next week before the next cold front moves in by the middle of the week.

