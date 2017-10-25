Wednesday's Weather: Sunny and nice. Afternoon high 75

The similarities between Longview and John Tyler are striking and the rivals are set to meet for the 91st time on Friday night at Rose Stadium. An easy decision, the key District 11-6A matchup is our Red Zone game of the week.More >>
It is not all about football right now at the high school level. The Tyler Lee tennis team faced The Woodlands in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday in Nacogdoches, and the Red Raiders season comes to an end. It was still a great run.More >>
Marshall Police: The Marshall Police Department is investigating the death of a Texas State Technical College student.More >>
The City of Jacksonville has recently petitioned the Texas Attorney General’s office for clarification over jurisdiction of Lake Jacksonville.More >>
It was a noisy morning for James Edward Craft, but the noise was a welcoming sound, as this Vietnam veteran's home was in need of new roof.More >>
