Longview and John Tyler meet in the Red Zone game of the week

The similarities between Longview and John Tyler are striking and the rivals are set to meet for the 91st time on Friday night at Rose Stadium. An easy decision, the key District 11-6A matchup is our Red Zone game of the week.



How weird is this. The Lobos and Lions both lost their league opener and have since rattled off three straight wins. Each program has used multiple quarterbacks this season, but the revolving door is closed. Longview is going with Haynes King, while JT is riding K'Lon Warren.

As for the series, the Lobos and Lions have split the last six meetings, but head coach Ricklan Holmes and company took last years contest 38 to 24.

In addition to the heated rivalry, the winner will not only keep its district title hopes alive, but also have the inside track to home field advantage in the

first round of the playoffs.



