High school tennis and cross country update

It is not all about football right now at the high school level. The Tyler Lee tennis team faced The Woodlands in the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday in Nacogdoches, and the Red Raiders season comes to an end. It was still a great run.

And speaking of running. Numerous schools and runners from across East Texas have qualified for the UIL state cross country meet on November 4th in Round Rock. The top four teams from each region and top 10 individuals not already on one of the advancing teams qualify.

Here are all the qualifiers: http://www.uiltexas.org/files/athletics/2017_UIL_XC_STATE_QUALIFIERS.pdf



