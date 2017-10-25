High school tennis and cross country update

The similarities between Longview and John Tyler are striking and the rivals are set to meet for the 91st time on Friday night at Rose Stadium. An easy decision, the key District 11-6A matchup is our Red Zone game of the week.More >>
The similarities between Longview and John Tyler are striking and the rivals are set to meet for the 91st time on Friday night at Rose Stadium. An easy decision, the key District 11-6A matchup is our Red Zone game of the week.More >>
As a first year starter, Kewon Thomas might have come in with little experience, but with three games left in his junior season the quarterback is leading the Lufkin Panthers to what the team hopes is a deep playoff run.More >>
As a first year starter, Kewon Thomas might have come in with little experience, but with three games left in his junior season the quarterback is leading the Lufkin Panthers to what the team hopes is a deep playoff run.More >>