Explosion in downtown Pittsburg

Tonight at 10, we have a new report on the explosion and fire that burned three sheriff's department vehicles in downtown Pittsburg today. Hear from two of the people who were, temporarily, trapped in the sheriff's office.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will let you know whether you can expect the temperatures to cool down more in the weather where you live. Your new forecast at 10.
Believe it or not, flu season is getting ready to kick into gear. Tia Johnson has been talking with health experts who are urging you to go ahead and get your shots.
Marshall Police: The Marshall Police Department is investigating the death of a Texas State Technical College student.More >>
The City of Jacksonville has recently petitioned the Texas Attorney General’s office for clarification over jurisdiction of Lake Jacksonville.More >>
It was a noisy morning for James Edward Craft, but the noise was a welcoming sound, as this Vietnam veteran's home was in need of new roof.More >>
Marshall Police department is seeking help in identifying a robbery suspect.More >>
A Mount Pleasant mother has been cited for a wreck that injured her two children and sent others to the hospital following a wreck involving a school bus.More >>
