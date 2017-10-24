Harrison County searching for robbery suspect

Marshall Police department is seeking help in identifying a robbery suspect.
According to a post on the Marshall / Harrison County Crime Stoppers, the robbery occurred on Oct. 23 at approximately 9 p.m. at the Food Fast Gas station on 503 East End Blvd South. The suspect captured on video appears to be wearing a gray colored sweatshirt and his face is covered with a bandana.
Authorities ask that anyone with information on this case contact the Lt. Clayton at 903-935-4546. Or, if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.
Anyone can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crimestoppers Facebook page.
