Harrison County searching for robbery suspect

Marshall Police department is seeking help in identifying a robbery suspect.

According to a post on the Marshall / Harrison County Crime Stoppers, the robbery occurred on Oct. 23 at approximately 9 p.m. at the Food Fast Gas station on 503 East End Blvd South. The suspect captured on video appears to be wearing a gray colored sweatshirt and his face is covered with a bandana.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on this case contact the Lt. Clayton at 903-935-4546. Or, if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

Anyone can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crimestoppers Facebook page.

