ETX mother cited following Pittsburg ISD bus wreck that injured children

A Mount Pleasant mother has been cited for a wreck that injured her two children and sent others to the hospital following a wreck involving a school bus.

Angelika Resendez, 29, of Mt. Pleasant was cited for driving without a license, failing to stop for a school bus, and allowing a child to ride unrestrained.

Resendez was behind the wheel of a pickup that struck a Pittsburg ISD school bus from behind on Oct. 18. The wreck occurred on Highway 271, south of Pittsburg just after 7 a.m.

According to Pittsburg ISD Superintendent Judy Pollan, the bus was stopped on the side of the road on Hwy 271, with it's flashing lights on.

DPS initial reports indicate that the pickup, driven by Resendez, was traveling northbound when she ran into the back of the stopped school bus.

Students were waiting on the side of the road to be picked up. DPS reports that there were approximately 30 students on board the bus.

According to ETMC Public Information Officer Rebecca Berkley, two children were taken by ambulance and 7 by private vehicles to ETMC Pittsburg to be checked out. None of the injuries were life-threatening. Their ages ranged from 7-18 years old. The injuries were mainly bumps and bruises and whiplash to the neck area. All of them have been released from the hospital.

Resendez was transported to ETMC-Pittsburg as well as two juvenile passengers, in serious condition. Resendez was treated and released according to Berkley. The two children were flown by ETMC's Air-1 to Dallas Children's Hospital. The condition of her children is not known.

According to DPS the children were inside the pickup and were riding unrestrained.

