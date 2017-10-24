Smith County Jury duty canceled Wednesday

If you have a Smith County jury summons asking you to report for duty on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, it’s your lucky day.

Smith County residents who were planning to report for jury duty Wednesday with their yellow cards don’t have to make the trip to the Smith County Courthouse.

No new panels will be needed on Wednesday, Smith County Jury Coordinator Lisa Bennett said.

However, if you have been asked to return for jury duty by a specific court, you must still report.