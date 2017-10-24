Pittsburg courthouse evacuated due to explosion

Pittsburg emergency crews are responding to an explosion in the downtown area.

According to City Manager Clint Hardeman, an AEP Swepco transformer was blown over by high winds next to the courthouse and the county jail. The transformer landed on a vehicle and caught several vehicles on fire.

Hardeman says that the courthouse was evacuated out of precaution.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out. Crews are still on scene trying to repair the damage.

Outages have been reported.

No one was injured.

Pittsburg police are closing roads in the area.

Pittsburg ISD is currently telling its bus drivers to avoid the downtown area due to a possible explosion. Superintendent Judy Pollan says the schools are not affected.

Camp County Sheriff Alan McCandless said the transformer fell, which caused two more utility poles to snap. The transformer fire created a chain reaction, McCandless said. At least two sheriff's office vehicles are totaled and a third is damaged.

"Two of them are 100 percent totaled. I mean burned up," McCandless said.

