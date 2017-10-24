Man who allegedly shot at family, rammed sheriff's vehicle indicted on charges

A Kilgore man who allegedly rammed a Gregg County Sheriff's Office vehicle has now been indicted.

Robert Craig Calico, 34, of Kilgore, was indicted during an Oct. 18-19 meeting of a Gregg County grand jury. During that meeting the jury returned 25 indictments, with nine of them sealed.

Calico was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a public servant.

He was arrested back in August when officers responded to a disturbance on Carr Road.

When they arrived, officers learned that Calico had fired shots at a family member. While officers were talking to the victim, Calico drove up and rammed a GCSO vehicle while a law enforcement officer was inside. Officers then discharged their weapons.

Calico remains in the Gregg County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.