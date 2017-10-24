Hallsville man indicted for online solicitation of a minor

A Hallsville man has been indicted for online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct.

Shane Jeffery Chapman, 33, was indicted on the second-degree felony charge on Oct. 19 in Judge Alfonso Charles court.

In May, Chapman and two others were arrested after an undercover investigation into a mobile dating application. According to the arrest warrant out of Gregg County, investigators used the undercover persona of 15-year-old children.

The affidavit stated that Chapman communicated in a sexually explicit manner with an undercover persona of a 15-year-old female child, via email and text. Chapman is accused of soliciting the "child" to meet for purposes of engaging in "deviant sexual activity." The defendant advised he would be arriving in a truck at the predetermined meeting location, in Longview. He was arrested upon arrival.

According to the affidavit, Chapman confessed in an interview to having communicated with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old female child and to traveling to meet the "child" for sex.

Chapman was taken to the Gregg County Jail and charged with online solicitation of a minor, sexual conduct, and unlawful carry of a handgun. He posted $15,000 bond and was released on June 27.

