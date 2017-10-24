Pittsburg man arrested, charged for possession of child porn

A Pittsburg man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Christopher Joseph Daigre, 30, was arrested on a U.S. Marshal warrant on Oct. 19 in Harrison County.

Daigre was found to be in possession of child porn on March 17 of 2016. The indictment obtained by KLTV details the five graphic videos that were found to be on Daigre's hard drive on his computer. That indictment was sealed until today.

The images on the videos depicted a minor under the age of 12.

Daigre was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in July of 2001. The victim was a 6-year-old male.

Federal court records show Daigre was indicted on Sept. 20. Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to begin on Dec.8.

