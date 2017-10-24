ETX residents invited to fly in World War II Bomber

East Texas residents, you're invited to fly in one of World War II's most vital aircrafts.

EAA, the Spirit of Aviation is inviting you to come out for a once in a lifetime opportunity and climb aboard EAA's B-17G Aluminum Overcast.

The Boeing B-17 was used primarily in Europe. According to the EAA, The "Flying Fortress," as it's known, were part of the Eighth Air Force and participated in countless missions from bases in England and struck targets deep within enemy territory. The B-17 received the name Flying Fortress from a Seattle reporter who commented on its defensive firepower.

B-17's often flew into battle with no fighter escort, relying on their own defensive capabilities to ensure a successful mission. Of these aircraft, 4,735 were lost during combat missions, according to the EAA.

At one time, more than 1,000 B-17s could be assembled for mass combat missions. Less than 15 of Boeing's famous bombers can still take to the air.

The event will be held at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, November 3-5. Flights will be available from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. EAA Members will pay $435 for the flight, while non-members will pay $475.

You are also invited to take a ground tour of the aircraft from 2-5 p.m. Individuals are $10. Families are $20. Veterans or active military members can take the ground tour for free.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.