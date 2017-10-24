ETX man sentenced to life for aggravated sexual assault of convenience store employee

An East Texas man has been given a life sentence in prison for the aggravated sexual assault of a convenience store employee.

Shawn Michael Willard, 33, of Gilmer was arrested in February of 2013 for sexually assaulting a South Longview store clerk during business hours.

Longview investigators say Willard entered the Chanel Stop and Shop in the 500-block of Mobberly Avenue just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Saturday the 16th. Police say Willard forced the victim to a back room and sexually assaulted her.

Willard threatened to cut the woman if she fought back during the assault, choking her and pressing down on her throat with his foot.

Customers entering the store interrupted the assault, and Willard fled. He was later captured at a location off of South High Street.

Willard was sentenced Monday to life in prison in the 124th District Court in Gregg County by Judge Alfonso Charles.

