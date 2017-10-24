4-ingredient Almond Joy cookies by Mama Steph

These cookies are so chewy, delicious, and couldn't be easier to make! They contain only four ingredients, and no eggs or flour, so they're perfect for those of you who can't tolerate those additions. But did we mention they're delicious? The most important part!!

4-ingredient Almond Joy cookies

by Mom On Timeout

Ingredients:

14 ounce bag of sweetened coconut flakes

12 ounce bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

14 ounce can condensed milk

2/3 cup chopped almonds



Method:

Line baking sheets with parchment paper. (This is vital to your success. Don't skip it!)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Combine all four ingredients in a mixing bow until completely combined.

Using a 2 tablespoon size scoop, portion out your cookies on the parchment paper. (It makes about 36 cookies in this size.)

The cookies won't spread, so spacing isn't a huge issue.

Use dampened fingers to form the cookies into more solid "patties," and then bake for about 12 minutes, until the edges are turning golden brown.

Cool completely on the baking sheet before removing.

Enjoy!