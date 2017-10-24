Marshall police investigating death of Texas State Technical College student

The Marshall Police Department is investigating the death of a Texas State Technical College student.

According to police, Derrick Lockwood, 23, of Jasper was found dead on Sunday, Oct. 22 around 9:40 p.m. in a dorm on the TSTC campus.

Officers responded to the dorm in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found Lockwood's body.

Lockwood's body was sent to Forensic Medical of Texas in Tyler for an autopsy. According to police, his death is under investigation pending autopsy results. Preliminary results are expected early next week.

