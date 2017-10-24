Man charged for death of woman killed in 2016 Anderson County wreck

An East Texas man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for the death of a woman in a 2016 wreck that occurred in Anderson County.

Cash Price was charged Monday and booked into the Anderson County Jail.

Jennifer Elliot, 34, of Canton was killed on June 7 in a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. 287 in Anderson County, near Cayuga. According to a preliminary crash investigation Price was traveling southeast on U.S. 287 in a 2005 Volkswagen when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle struck several trees before rolling, and the passenger, Elliot, was ejected from the vehicle.

Price was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released. Elliott was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge James Sharp.

Price is currently in the Anderson County Jail. No bond has been set.

