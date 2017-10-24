Harrison County issues warning to citizens about fraudulent calls

Harrison County Sheriff's Office:

It’s the time of year where an increase of scam callers occurs. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls from citizens regarding the use of a scare tactic to get money sent to an “official government agency”. The caller uses the tactic of “spoofing” to have the recipient of the call believe that the Federal Trade Commission is calling. The caller will tell the recipient that they must “clear up” a complaint filed against them of a warrant will be issued for their arrest. Then the caller will give instructions on how to get a “Money-pack” or pre-paid credit card and another telephone number to make contact and send the money to the caller.

Like every other scam caller, they rely on scaring someone into giving them money. These callers can find your home address very easily and will use that tactic against you. While they have some limited information about you, they are not in the United States and therefore, can’t be prosecuted under the United States laws. The best and most effective method to deter them is simply hang up the phone.

Please see the below information that the Federal Trade Commission has put out regarding the scam involving the Commission.

“Scammers are using fake caller ID information to trick you into thinking they’re someone who can be trusted. The practice is called caller ID spoofing, and scammers can fake anyone’s phone number.

Today, we got reports that scammers are spoofing the FTC’s Consumer Response Center’s phone number (877-382-4357). But don’t let that stop you from reporting scammers — it’s still safe to call the Consumer Response Center, and it’s also safe to report scammers online.

If you’ve submitted a report or request to the FTC’s Consumer Response Center, the FTC might call you for additional information. But we won’t call you from 877-382-4357. And the FTC will never ask for money or for sensitive information such as your Social Security number, date of birth, or bank account information.

Scammers are constantly picking new phone numbers to spoof. Here are a few tips for staying ahead of scammers and their unexpected calls:

· If you get a strange call from a government phone number, hang up. If you want to check it out, visit the official (.gov) website for contact information.

· Don’t give out — or confirm — your personal or financial information to someone who calls.

· Don’t wire money or send money using a reloadable card. In fact, never pay someone who calls out of the blue, even if the name or number on the caller ID looks legit.

· Feeling pressured to act immediately? Hang up. That’s a sure sign of a scam.

If you’ve gotten a call from a scammer, with or without fake caller ID information, report it to the FTC.”