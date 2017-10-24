Tuesday's Weather: Breezy and cooler. High temperatures in the lower 70s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! A cold front has moved through the area overnight and winds will pick up through the morning. Mostly sunny and breezy today with North winds gusting to 25-30 mph at times. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for much of East Texas. Temperatures will be cooler today with afternoon highs reaching the lower 70s. Winds decrease tonight and temperatures drop back into the 40s by tomorrow morning. Sunny and warm for Wednesday afternoon with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. A gradual warm up into the upper 70s before the next cold front arrives early Friday morning. A slight chance for rain along the front and blustery north winds behind the front. Temperatures will only reach the lower 60s Friday afternoon. Sunny and much cooler this weekend. Temperatures will be in the 30s for morning lows and the 60s for afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.