Smith County road and bridge bond package up for vote

County Road 173 is one of the roads that would be overhauled through the plan. (Source: Smith County)

Early voting ahead of the November 7th election is underway, and one of the larger ballot items in Smith County is a $39.5 million bond package for road and bridge improvements throughout the county.

The package would finance the first phase of improvements, which would overhaul hundreds of miles of roads.

"The average tax payer in Smith County is estimated to be impacted at $11.61 annually," Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.

The county says the property tax rate would go up by 7/10th of a penny if the bond is approved. Tax rates for people over the age of 65 would not go up.

Between phase one and phase two, there are over 50 spreadsheet pages that identify which roads will be worked on. Work includes major reconstruction and overlay.

For a full list of roads identified in the plan, click here. For the county's rundown of the bond, click here.

