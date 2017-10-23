Smith County road and bridge strategic planning info

"As part of Smith County’s commitment to strategic planning and to ensure that the County road infrastructure remains solid for decades to come, Smith County has undertaken a strategic planning process to develop a Road & Bridge Plan that identifies specific road and bridge infrastructure improvements needed in the County, sets out a timeline for making those improvements, and identifies the funding source(s) for such improvements."

Click here to learn more: http://smith-county.com/Commissioners/CommunityInput/RoadImprovement.aspx