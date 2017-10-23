Henderson County man indicted for possession of child porn

A Henderson County man has been indicted for possession or promotion of child pornography.

David Richard Sharp, 50, of Eustace, was indicted on October 4 by a Henderson County grand jury.

According to the indictment, in 2016 Sharp was arrested for intentionally and knowingly possessing, with intent to view, visual material, namely a digital image, that visually depicted a child younger than 18 years of age engaging in sexual conduct.

Sharp was booked into the Henderson County Jail and was released after posting $50,000 bond.

According to the TX DPS sex offender registry, in 1999 Sharp was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old female.

