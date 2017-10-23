Blue Bell's holiday flavor hits freezer shelves this week

Ice cream lovers know that when a big holiday rolls around, special flavors from various companies start appearing in local grocery stores.



One of Texas' own companies, Blue Bell, announced on Monday that their holiday 2017 flavor is now available. The flavor is simply called "Christmas Cookies." The flavor is described as "a combination of your favorite cookies - chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies - in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a swirl of green icing."

The ice cream will only be available in the half gallon size, no pints, the company said. They say that deliveries began Monday, and that by the end of the week all stores that normally carry Blue Bell should have the flavor in stock.



As expected, Blue Bell's Twitter followers responded enthusiastically:

Yesss!!! Y’all gave me an early Christmas present! I LOVE my @ILoveBlueBell !! ???????? — DisplacedTexan (@quesoporvida82) October 23, 2017

Maybe a little too enthusiastically...though we admire this man's passion for ice cream:

This is the best day of my life (behind getting married and birth of my 2 kids of course) — Sean McDermott (@SeanP_McD) October 23, 2017

And this man didn't even use words, he just expressed his feelings like this:

Not only is the new flavor in stores this week, but previous popular holiday flavors, Peppermint and Peppermint Bark, are both also back, according to the company's representatives.



