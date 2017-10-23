UT-Tyler student struck by vehicle, hospitalized

A University of Texas at Tyler student is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

Monday afternoon the university issued a statement regarding the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Junior Justin Bartie, a member of the Patriots Men's Basketball Team. Justin was accidentally struck by a car while walking yesterday and is currently in ICU. Doctors do not believe his injuries are life-threatening," the statement reads.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available. KLTV has reached out to officials for further comment.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All right reserved.