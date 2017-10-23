Tyler police: Officer injured, others in three-vehicle wreck on Loop 323

Tyler Police responded to a three-vehicle wreck involving a patrol vehicle Monday afternoon.

The wreck occurred at Highway 69 and Loop 323 just after 2:30 p.m.

Officers determined that a patrol vehicle driven by Officer Sean Ratliff was southbound on S. Broadway in the intersection on a green light and was struck by a Sherika Session of Jacksonville.

Session was traveling eastbound on Loop 323 and ran a red light. Session then struck a third vehicle that was stopped in the northbound lane.

A Tyler Police Crime Scene Van was called to the scene of the wreck.

According to officials the left turn lane on highway 69, heading north, is blocked at this time. The other two lanes are open. The inside lane heading south is blocked and the outside lanes are open.

All of the occupants of all three vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Session was found to be a fault for running a red light.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.