Kilgore police identify shooting suspect

FROM THE KILGORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Update – Shooter Identified

Kilgore, TX – The person responsible for shooting two people in Kilgore has been identified as Kadarrius Devon Sasser (AKA Debo Brazy), 22 years old of Cedar Hill, Texas. An arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon has been issued by Gregg County Justice of Peace #3 Talyna Carlson.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday, 10-18-2017 at approximately 2:45pm in the 900 block of South St, Kilgore Texas after a disturbance involving two (2) groups of people. The two individuals who were shot were transported to Good Medical Shepherd Medical Center, Longview Texas with non-life threatening injuries. Sasser was visiting a Kilgore College student when the disturbance occurred. Sasser is a known criminal gang member. Photographs of Sasser are attached to this release.

The Kilgore Police is seeking information as to the whereabouts of Sasser and in regards to this crime. If you have any information please contact the Kilgore Police Department Case Detective Tim Dukes at 903.218.6904. You can also use tip411 if you wish to remain anonymous by texting your tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. It is both confidential and anonymous. You can also contact Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP. Crimestoppers is also anonymous and you may be eligible for a monetary award. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

