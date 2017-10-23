UT Tyler: Student arrested, charged with criminal trespassing, served two warrants for kidnapping

A Tyler man was arrested on Friday by UT Tyler campus police for criminal trespassing.

Salman Ali Quraishi, 20, was booked into the Smith County Jail Friday and charged with criminal trespassing.

According to a statement released by UT Tyler police on Monday, UT Tyler Police was made aware on Tuesday, October 17 of two recent incidents of a UT Tyler student-victim being forced into a vehicle against her will by Quraishi.

On Friday, October 20, the victim notified the university police department via a panic call over the Patriot Guardian smartphone app that Quraishi was in the University Center and had approached her. Police arrived, located Quraishi and took him into custody.

Quraishi was charged with criminal trespass and transported to the Smith County Jail. Later that day, two warrants for kidnapping were served on the suspect at the Smith County Jail. He posted $200,500 bond and was released from the Smith County Jail on Saturday.

Quraishi is also a UT Tyler student. According to the statement, due to an ongoing investigation, he was interim suspended and has been banned from coming onto UT Tyler property.

