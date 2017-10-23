Longview police searching for hit-and-run suspect

From the Longview Police Department
Police Search for Hit and Run Suspect
Police are searching for the suspect that was driving a vehicle on October 14, 2017 at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 200 Block of West Tyler Street. The driver of the vehicle was westbound, possibly leaving a parking space in that area, lost control and struck a white truck parked on the south side of the roadway. The collision caused the white truck to be knocked into the front of the Lumpkin Motorsports business causing significant damage to the building. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene without calling police. If anyone has information about this hit and run they are asked to contact Officer Mike Grisham at 903-239-5516 or the tipster can remain anonymous by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.
FROM THE KILGORE POLICE DEPARTMENT Update – Shooter Identified Kilgore, TX – The person responsible for shooting two people in Kilgore has been identified as Kadarrius Devon Sasser (AKA Debo Brazy), 22 years old of Cedar Hill, Texas. An arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon has been issued by Gregg County Justice of Peace #3 Talyna Carlson. The shooting occurred on Wednesday, 10-18-2017 at approximately 2:45pm in the 900 block of South St, Kilgore Texas afte...More >>
A small, twin-engine King Airplane is circling at the airport after experiencing issues with its landing gear.More >>
A Tyler man was arrested on Friday by UT Tyler campus police for criminal trespassing.More >>
