Longview police searching for hit-and-run suspect

From the Longview Police Department

Police Search for Hit and Run Suspect

Police are searching for the suspect that was driving a vehicle on October 14, 2017 at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 200 Block of West Tyler Street. The driver of the vehicle was westbound, possibly leaving a parking space in that area, lost control and struck a white truck parked on the south side of the roadway. The collision caused the white truck to be knocked into the front of the Lumpkin Motorsports business causing significant damage to the building. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene without calling police. If anyone has information about this hit and run they are asked to contact Officer Mike Grisham at 903-239-5516 or the tipster can remain anonymous by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.