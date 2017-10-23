Pilot lands after issues with landing gear at Tyler airport

Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m.

UPDATE: The pilot has exited the plane after making an emergency landing when his landing gear failed.

Tyler Fire Department crews are responding to a possible incident at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW LIVE COVERAGE.

According to Jenny Wells, a spokesperson for the City of Tyler, a small, Piper Cheyenne plane is circling at the airport after experiencing issues with the left side of its landing gear.

Wells said the pilot is attempting to get their landing gear down and burn off some fuel. If that does not work, the pilot will be forced to attempt a belly landing.

"There is a twin-engine King Air plane who is having difficulty with getting its landing gear in place. At this time, the pilot is circling the field to burn off fuel. If the landing gear cannot be deployed for a normal, safe landing, the pilot will have to do an emergency landing," Wells said.

At this time it is unclear if there are any passengers on the plane.

Witnesses say two of three wheels are down.

Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said a crew responded to the scene.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.