Longview High School suspends classes due to power outages - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview High School suspends classes due to power outages

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
From Longview ISD

Due to an electrical transformer malfunction this morning, classes will be suspended for the rest of today and all Longview High School students will be released at 12:55 p.m.

Buses will run at that time and students will also be available for pickup.

For more information please contact Longview High School at (903) 663-1301.

