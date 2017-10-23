FDA: Mann Packing voluntarily recalls vegetables for possible Listeria contamination

FDA:

Mann Packing of Salinas, California is voluntarily recalling minimally processed vegetable products listed below because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Mann Packing is issuing this recall in response to a single positive result found on one of our products during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Mann Packing is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. To date, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with these products.

The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada with "best if used by" dates from October 11 to October 20 listed on the front of the packaging. For recalled products distributed at retail and foodservice, product names, UPC codes and "best if used by" dates are listed below.

Mann Packing is fully cooperating with U.S. and Canadian health officials on this recall. Mann Packing is contacting all affected customers to confirm that the recalled product is removed from store shelves. Consumers who have purchased any recalled products listed below are urged not to consume them, discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions may contact Mann Packing on our 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products.

"As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority," said Gina Nucci, Director of Corporate Marketing. "This voluntary recall is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers."

MANN PACKING ITEMS AFFECTED BY 10.19.17 RECALL

'BEST BY' OR 'BEST IF USED BY' CODES RANGE: OCT 11 2017 – OCT 20 2017 OR JULIAN DATES 270-276

For a full list of products affected click here.