Suspect arrested by UT Tyler Police for criminal trespassing

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Salman Quraishi (Source: Smith County Judicial Records) Salman Quraishi (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A Tyler man was arrested on Friday by UT Tyler campus police for criminal trespassing.

Salman Ali Quraishi, 20, was booked into the Smith County Jail Friday and charged with criminal trespassing. According to judicial records, Quraishi also had outstanding warrants for two kidnapping charges. 

Details on the arrest are not immediately available. KLTV has reached out to University and UT Tyler police for comment. 

Quraishi posted $200,500 bond and was released from the Smith County Jail on Saturday.

