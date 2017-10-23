Suspect arrested by UT Tyler Police for criminal trespassing

A Tyler man was arrested on Friday by UT Tyler campus police for criminal trespassing.

Salman Ali Quraishi, 20, was booked into the Smith County Jail Friday and charged with criminal trespassing. According to judicial records, Quraishi also had outstanding warrants for two kidnapping charges.

Details on the arrest are not immediately available. KLTV has reached out to University and UT Tyler police for comment.

Quraishi posted $200,500 bond and was released from the Smith County Jail on Saturday.

