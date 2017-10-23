Man arrested in Cass County for drug trafficking

A man has been arrested and charged after deputies discovered more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Benigno Guzman Ortiz, 20, of La Huacana Mi, Mexico booked into the Harrison County Jail on Friday on a federal warrant.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ortiz was arrested in Cass County on Sept. 29 after a trooper pulled him over for speeding. During the stop, the trooper observed signs of nervousness. The trooper also stated that Ortiz and his passenger told conflicting stories in regards to the purpose and duration of their travel. The trooper suspected that the two were involved in some type of criminal activity and received verbal consent to search the vehicle. The trooper then discovered 15 bundles of meth hidden in the rear hatch of his car.

During an interview with officials, Ortiz said he was approached at a dance and was asked to transport a load from Houston to Little Rock, Arkansas. According to the affidavit, Ortiz said he was not told what the substance was.

Ortiz is scheduled to appear before a judge today at 1:30 p.m. He is currently in the Harrison County Jail and is charged with possession with intent to distribute. His bond has not been set.

