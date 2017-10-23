Man arrested in Cass County for drug trafficking - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Man arrested in Cass County for drug trafficking

Benigno Ortiz (Source: Harrison County Judicial records) Benigno Ortiz (Source: Harrison County Judicial records)
HARRISON COUNTY (KLTV) -

A man has been arrested and charged after deputies discovered more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Benigno Guzman Ortiz, 20, of La Huacana Mi, Mexico booked into the Harrison County Jail on Friday on a federal warrant.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ortiz was arrested in Cass County on Sept. 29 after a trooper pulled him over for speeding. During the stop, the trooper observed signs of nervousness. The trooper also stated that Ortiz and his passenger told conflicting stories in regards to the purpose and duration of their travel. The trooper suspected that the two were involved in some type of criminal activity and received verbal consent to search the vehicle. The trooper then discovered 15 bundles of meth hidden in the rear hatch of his car.

During an interview with officials, Ortiz said he was approached at a dance and was asked to transport a load from Houston to Little Rock, Arkansas. According to the affidavit, Ortiz said he was not told what the substance was.

Ortiz is scheduled to appear before a judge today at 1:30 p.m. He is currently in the Harrison County Jail and is charged with possession with intent to distribute. His bond has not been set.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Kilgore police identify shooting suspect

    Kilgore police identify shooting suspect

    Monday, October 23 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-10-23 19:29:59 GMT

    FROM THE KILGORE POLICE DEPARTMENT Update – Shooter Identified Kilgore, TX – The person responsible for shooting two people in Kilgore has been identified as Kadarrius Devon Sasser (AKA Debo Brazy), 22 years old of Cedar Hill, Texas. An arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon has been issued by Gregg County Justice of Peace #3 Talyna Carlson. The shooting occurred on Wednesday, 10-18-2017 at approximately 2:45pm in the 900 block of South St, Kilgore Texas afte...

    More >>

    FROM THE KILGORE POLICE DEPARTMENT Update – Shooter Identified Kilgore, TX – The person responsible for shooting two people in Kilgore has been identified as Kadarrius Devon Sasser (AKA Debo Brazy), 22 years old of Cedar Hill, Texas. An arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon has been issued by Gregg County Justice of Peace #3 Talyna Carlson. The shooting occurred on Wednesday, 10-18-2017 at approximately 2:45pm in the 900 block of South St, Kilgore Texas afte...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Pilot lands after issues with landing gear at Tyler airport

    Pilot lands after issues with landing gear at Tyler airport

    Monday, October 23 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-10-23 19:15:57 GMT

    A small, twin-engine King Airplane is circling at the airport after experiencing issues with its landing gear.

    More >>

    A small, twin-engine King Airplane is circling at the airport after experiencing issues with its landing gear.

    More >>

  • UT Tyler: Student arrested, charged with criminal trespassing, two warrants for kidnapping

    UT Tyler: Student arrested, charged with criminal trespassing, two warrants for kidnapping

    Monday, October 23 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-10-23 19:15:25 GMT

    A Tyler man was arrested on Friday by UT Tyler campus police for criminal trespassing.

    More >>

    A Tyler man was arrested on Friday by UT Tyler campus police for criminal trespassing.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly