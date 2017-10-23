Tyler man arrested after stealing vehicle at gas station, fleeing custody

A Tyler man was arrested after stealing a vehicle from a Smith County gas station and fleeing from deputies.

Miguel Angel Perez, 27, was arrested Friday, Oct. 20 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 12,400 block of Highway 31.

Perez was reportedly at a gas station around 7 p.m., begging for money and harassing customers. Deputies arrived on scene and spotted Perez. He immediately attempted to flee on foot from deputies attempting to make contact with him. He then took off running around the building.

Coslin says Perez then got into a running vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was airing up his tires when Perez got behind the wheel and took off in the stolen vehicle.

A few minutes later, it was reported to deputies that Perez had crashed the stolen vehicle into a fence a short distance away from the gas station.

Perez was located at a residence, banging on a door asking for help.

Deputies took Perez into custody and transported him to the Smith County Jail. His bonds total $10,500.

DPS assisted with the wreck. The damaged vehicle was released back to the owner.

