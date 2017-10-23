Tyler man arrested after stealing vehicle at gas station, fleein - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler man arrested after stealing vehicle at gas station, fleeing custody

Miguel Angel Perez (Source: Smith County Judicial Records) Miguel Angel Perez (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A Tyler man was arrested after stealing a vehicle from a Smith County gas station and fleeing from deputies.

Miguel Angel Perez, 27, was arrested Friday, Oct. 20 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 12,400 block of Highway 31.

Perez was reportedly at a gas station around 7 p.m., begging for money and harassing customers. Deputies arrived on scene and spotted Perez. He immediately attempted to flee on foot from deputies attempting to make contact with him. He then took off running around the building.

Coslin says Perez then got into a running vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was airing up his tires when Perez got behind the wheel and took off in the stolen vehicle. 

A few minutes later, it was reported to deputies that Perez had crashed the stolen vehicle into a fence a short distance away from the gas station.

Perez was located at a residence, banging on a door asking for help. 

Deputies took Perez into custody and transported him to the Smith County Jail. His bonds total $10,500.

DPS assisted with the wreck. The damaged vehicle was released back to the owner. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Kilgore police identify shooting suspect

    Kilgore police identify shooting suspect

    Monday, October 23 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-10-23 19:29:59 GMT

    FROM THE KILGORE POLICE DEPARTMENT Update – Shooter Identified Kilgore, TX – The person responsible for shooting two people in Kilgore has been identified as Kadarrius Devon Sasser (AKA Debo Brazy), 22 years old of Cedar Hill, Texas. An arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon has been issued by Gregg County Justice of Peace #3 Talyna Carlson. The shooting occurred on Wednesday, 10-18-2017 at approximately 2:45pm in the 900 block of South St, Kilgore Texas afte...

    More >>

    FROM THE KILGORE POLICE DEPARTMENT Update – Shooter Identified Kilgore, TX – The person responsible for shooting two people in Kilgore has been identified as Kadarrius Devon Sasser (AKA Debo Brazy), 22 years old of Cedar Hill, Texas. An arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon has been issued by Gregg County Justice of Peace #3 Talyna Carlson. The shooting occurred on Wednesday, 10-18-2017 at approximately 2:45pm in the 900 block of South St, Kilgore Texas afte...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Pilot lands after issues with landing gear at Tyler airport

    Pilot lands after issues with landing gear at Tyler airport

    Monday, October 23 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-10-23 19:15:57 GMT

    A small, twin-engine King Airplane is circling at the airport after experiencing issues with its landing gear.

    More >>

    A small, twin-engine King Airplane is circling at the airport after experiencing issues with its landing gear.

    More >>

  • UT Tyler: Student arrested, charged with criminal trespassing, served two warrants for kidnapping

    UT Tyler: Student arrested, charged with criminal trespassing, served two warrants for kidnapping

    Monday, October 23 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-10-23 19:15:25 GMT
    Salman Quraishi (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)Salman Quraishi (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)

    A Tyler man was arrested on Friday by UT Tyler campus police for criminal trespassing.

    More >>

    A Tyler man was arrested on Friday by UT Tyler campus police for criminal trespassing.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly