Cass County lifts burn ban - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Cass County lifts burn ban

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
CASS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Cass County has lifted its burn ban.

According to Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks, the burn ban lift will be in effect as of 10 a.m., Oct. 23, after recent rain in all or parts of the county.

Anyone inside the city limits within the county must contact their City Hall to determine if a burn ban is in effect in those areas.

