Man arrested for involvement in gas theft ring in North and East Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
(Source: Carrollton Police Department) (Source: Carrollton Police Department)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A Dallas man has been arrested for his involvement in a diesel fuel theft ring stretching from Dallas to Tyler and beyond.

Yoandi Emiliano Quezada Valdez, 33, of Dallas was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and credit card/debit card abuse. 

Police arrested Valdez after an investigation revealed the theft ring that stretched across North and East Texas. 

Valdez and five other suspects are believed to have used internal skimmers to steal credit card information from consumers in Dallas, Irving, Tyler, and more. They then allegedly used the stolen data to produce fraudulent credit cards they later used at gas pumps to steal diesel fuel. According to police, the suspects frequently filled high-capacity tanks concealed under the bed cover of pick-up trucks.

The suspects fraudulently acquired master keys or other devices to open and install the skimmers, and then used remote technology to access the stolen data, and never had to actually retrieve the skimming device from the pump. 

Carrollton Police released a statement on Facebook thanking DPS, the Dallas Police Department, The Tyler Police Department, The Texas Comptroller's Office, The Ellis County County Sheriff's Department, and Homeland Security Investigation for their invaluable assistance in their investigation.

Warrants have been issued for five other suspects believed to be involved in the theft ring.

