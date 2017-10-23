Man arrested for involvement in gas theft ring in North and East Texas

FROM THE KILGORE POLICE DEPARTMENT Update – Shooter Identified Kilgore, TX – The person responsible for shooting two people in Kilgore has been identified as Kadarrius Devon Sasser (AKA Debo Brazy), 22 years old of Cedar Hill, Texas. An arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon has been issued by Gregg County Justice of Peace #3 Talyna Carlson. The shooting occurred on Wednesday, 10-18-2017 at approximately 2:45pm in the 900 block of South St, Kilgore Texas afte...More >>
A small, twin-engine King Airplane is circling at the airport after experiencing issues with its landing gear.More >>
A Tyler man was arrested on Friday by UT Tyler campus police for criminal trespassing.More >>
