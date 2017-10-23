Construction projects for the week of Oct. 23

TYLER – Here's a look at work planned in the district during the Week of Oct. 23, 2017. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

Motorist can expect some changes to the traffic flow on the US 175 Phase II Project in Henderson County which runs from 1.1 miles east of Loop 60B at Larue to .85 mile east of FM 315 in Poynor. The eastern most access to FM 315 and downtown Poynor will be closed beginning Thursday, October 26, remaining closed until at least November 10. Motorists are to use the western most access for FM 315 and Poynor. Additional information on the project is available in the Henderson County section of this news release.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to conduct widening work on FM 19 from Neches to Frankston. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction Project

Limits: From 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to the Trinity River

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $42.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

As work continues in the existing northbound lanes to place surface hot mix other work is underway at the FM 645 intersection including placing topsoil, permanent seeding and illumination. Motorists are urged to watch for trucks entering and exiting the traffic flow. Daily lane closures are possible at the transition from the existing northbound travel lanes to the southbound lanes in Tucker. The project is expanding a 5.3 mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median.

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: From 3.6 miles N of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile N of FM 321 at Montalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

Cost: $12.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

Work continues to widen the northbound lanes by adding shoulders and passing lanes. The posted speed limit is 55 mph. Expect delays and multiple lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road 458 at Beaver Creek and County Road 2418 at Otter Creek

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road Ltd., of Longview

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

County Road 2418 is closed for a bridge replacement project. The contractor has begun clearing right-of-way and building temporary fencing. The existing bridge is scheduled for demolition on Wednesday, October 25. Crews are working to open County Road (CR) 458 to traffic by late Friday.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk Maintenance crews plan to continue overlay operations on FM 1819 four miles west of US 69 in Wells. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 69 Widening through Wells

Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 mile south of FM 1247

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $17.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work to install culverts and build a detour is ongoing. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts to traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.

US 79 Repairs and Resurfacing Project

Limits: From SH 204 to Mud Creek

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay

Cost: $5.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Cleanup activities are ongoing. Expect lane closures for the duration of the project when construction equipment is near the travel lanes. The speed limit is reduced along project limits.

FM 22 Safety Treatment Project

Limits: From 1.5 MI W of FM 768, E to SH 110

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction

Cost: $1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Drainage work continues on this project to treat fixed objects for safety. Expect lane closures.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to conduct hot mix overlay operations on FM 349 from Pitner Street eastward to near Brownie Street just outside of Kilgore. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

Landscape Improvement Project (New Project)

Limits: Loop 281 at SH 300/Gilmer Rd and Loop 281 at Fourth St.

Contractor: Central North Construction, LLC

Cost: $224,600

Anticipated Completion Date: February 2018

This project consists of landscaping improvements in Gladewater, Kilgore, Longview and White Oak. Work includes irrigation, planter beds, and installing various plants. The contractor will also work on existing beds on I-20 in Longview and on SH 42 in Kilgore. New landscaping beds will be installed in White Oak on US 80, in Gladewater on Loop 485, and in Henderson on SH 322. All work is in the right of way. No delays are expected for travelling public.

Turn Lanes Project

Limits: US 259 at Hawkins Parkway; Loop 281 at Hollybrook Drive

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $457,500

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2017

The contractor is working on drainage at the Loop 281 - Hollybrook Drive intersection as work continues to add turn lanes on Loop 281. The inside lanes of the loop will be closed at Hollybrook Drive. The project consists of earthwork, base, asphaltic concrete pavement (ACP) surface, signing and pavement markings.

US 80 Widening in Gladewater

Limits: Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $3.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

Storm sewer work continues on the south side of the roadway with eastbound traffic reduced to one lane. The project consists of widening US 80 to four through lanes with a left turn lane from Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road. Work includes earthwork, base and surface work, storm sewer, concrete curb and gutter, safety improvements, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. Motorists can expect delays and lane closures during this work.

Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road

Limits: From US 80 to Shofner Drive

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

Work is ongoing to install storm sewer and cement treat base material. Traffic is reduced to one travel lane in all directions. Alternate routes are recommended on this project where work is being conducted in multiple traffic phases that could require overnight lane closures. The project includes widening the roadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs and pavement markings.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segment I)

Limits: From McCann Road west to SH 300 (Gilmer Road)

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

The contractor is laying hot mix, pouring curb and gutter, installing bridge rails, and sidewalks. The project includes constructing two bridges and a four-lane roadway with center left turn lanes from McCann Road to SH 300/Gilmer Road. It also includes applying a hot mix asphalt surface, curb and gutter as well as sidewalk.

SH 149 at Sabine River

• Limits: SH 322 to approximately one half mile north of the Sabine River Bridge

• Contractor: Gibson and Associates

• Cost: $3.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

No work is scheduled for the week. The project consists of constructing new rails and sidewalk on the bridge and increasing its load carrying capacity.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to conduct level up and surface repairs on FM 317 from SH 31E to Muscadine Creek Bridge. A second crew will perform edge maintenance on roads around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: FM 1615 South to 0.3 mile south of Coon Creek

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $ 4.95 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

The contractor is working to set driveway pipes and extend cross structures on this job. Daily lane closures can be expected with a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

Limits: From 0.1 mile SE of FM 804 near Baxter SE to 1.1 miles E of Loop 60E at Larue

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

Cost: $39.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2018

Work continues to widen structures on the old roadway near Baxter and Larue. Anticipate construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway throughout the work day. The speed limit is 55 mph on this project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

Limits: From 1.1 miles E of Loop 60B at Larue to 0.85 mile E of FM 315 at Poynor

Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

Cost: $37.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

The eastern most access to FM 315 and downtown Poynor will be closed beginning Thursday, October 26 and will remain closed until at least November 10. Motorists are to use western most access for FM 315 and Poynor. Meanwhile, hot mix is being applied on the west end of Horseshoe Lake for the westbound travel lanes. Construction of the culvert headwalls is ongoing. Base work is also ongoing in the westbound travel lanes from Poynor Road north to the tie-in for the existing roadway just east of Shady Lane. A short stretch of CR 4401 is permanently closed from the intersection of US 175’s new eastbound lanes to the new right of way. The rest of CR 4401 is open with access from CR 4354/Camp Rd.

This Phase II project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This, like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety, and includes adding one lane in each direction.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase III)

Limits: From 0.85 mile E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $27.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

The contractor is installing drainage box culverts and maintaining storm water control measures throughout the project limits. Earth and culvert wing wall work and flex base operations are ongoing along with hot mix asphalt application from County Road 301 to County Road 303. Lane closures are possible on this project that’s expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to conduct overlay work on FM 1251 from FM 3231 to the Panola County line. Expect one lane carrying two-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

SH 43 Overlay Project

Limits: From US 79 (at the Star) to 9.9 miles toward Tatum at CR 2136

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

No work is scheduled for the week. The project includes applying an asphalt overlay, base repairs, applying new striping, and installing new metal beam guard fence.

ADA Ramp Installations

Limits: In Overton - SH 135 from SH 323 to McKay St; FM 850 from Rusk St. to Neal St.

Limits: In Henderson - Business 64 /Marshall Ave. from Van Buren St. to Redbud St.; Business 79 /Main St. from College St. to Oak Street; FM 13 /West Main St. from Standish St. to Jackson St.

Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc., of Minnesota

Cost: $1.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Sidewalks and ramps are being installed on Business 79 and Business 64 in Henderson. Expect outside lane closures in alternating directions as the work progresses. Delays are possible. Work includes removing the existing and building new ramps, sidewalks, hand rails and curb and gutter.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance plans to conduct edge repairs on FM 1252 with a second crew performing ditch maintenance on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

SH 64E Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 to 1.7 miles southeast of Spur 248

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $3.6 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

The project consists of making repairs to the curb and gutter across from Brookshire’s on SH 64 just east of Loop 323 and placing a new surface from Loop 323 to Chapel Hill.

SH 64W Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From Loop 323 to 0.7 miles west of FM 724

• Contractor: IOC Company of Edinburg, TX

• Cost: $1.7 million

• Anticipated completion date: Fall 2017

Cleanup operations continue on this project from Loop 323 to just past Tyler Pounds Airport. Expect lane closures and possible delays.

SH 31E Widening Project

Limits: From FM 757 to FM 2012

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $7.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Cleanup activities are ongoing on this job. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit during work hours is 60 mph.

SH 31E Overlay Project

Limits: From Loop 323 to FM 850

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Cleanup work is underway on this project where a Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface has been applied. Expect lane closures.

US 271 Mill and Inlay Project

Limits: From 0.4 miles south of Spur 147 at Oakwood St., south to SH 64/Fifth St. in Tyler

Contractor: Clark Construction of Texas, Inc. from San Antonio

Cost: $2.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

No work is planned for this night time project that consists of base repairs, planing, applying a hot mix surface and striping. When work resumes it will be conducted between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Spur 248 Widening Project

Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor is conducting work on the embankment and drainage structures on the north side of the roadway. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with flush median.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From US 69 to FM 14 WB only

Contractor: Clark Construction

Cost: $2.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Pavement repairs continue in the westbound lanes. This project is placing a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface in the westbound lanes and installing upgrades to the metal beam guard fence along this stretch of I-20.

Turn Lanes Project

Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work continues on US 69 and South Town Drive to remove the concrete curb and gutter and backfill the existing pavement. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control.

The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes, and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work will be conducted on US 69, Cumberland Road, Independence, South Donnybrook, Rice, South Town and wrap up at Grande and FM 2493.

Tyler State Park

• Limits: Inside Tyler State Park

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. of Buffalo

• Cost: $1.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

Work continues on areas inside the park. Check the park website for public notifications.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to conduct base repairs and place an overlay on the I-20 service roads between FM 1255 and Colfax/Oakland. Expect lane closures at work locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 Westbound Exit Ramp at FM 314 Relocation Project

Limits: From FM 314 WB Exit Ramp and Frontage Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Concrete pavement work is being conducted on the westbound frontage road. Driveway work is being conducted along the frontage road, which is being built. Motorists can expect minimal delays. The project consists of reconstructing the frontage road and building a new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314. Phase II started with demolishing the old service road.

I-20 Safety Work

Limits: From Kaufman County Line going east to SH 19, etc.

Contractor: FNH Construction, LLC

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor is working in the eastbound outside lane from the Kaufman County line moving eastward on this project that includes upgrading the Metal Beam Guard Fence and mow strip. Expect lane closures during this work.

SH 243 Widening Project

Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $6.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2018

Structure work continues on the north side of the road. Motorists can expect delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic. This project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain.

FM 314 Widening Project

Limits: From I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $11.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work continues to shape ditches, install riprap and prime course, and extend box culverts on the section five miles south of I-20. Motorists can expect delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic.

FM 1256 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $5.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

No work is scheduled for the week on this project to widen the roadway.

FM 1861 Project

Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, of Buffalo, TX

Cost: $2.44 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

Expect minor delays on Monday as temporary striping activities are performed on this project.

FM 1652 Rehab Project

Limits: FM 17 south of Grand Saline, southward to FM 1255 northwest of Oakland

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.48 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

Structure work continues on the project. This phase of work will take several months to complete. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is rehabilitating the road and consists of widening the existing roadway and structure work.

FM 1653 Rehab Project

Limits: SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc., of Nacogdoches

Cost: $3.97 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor is conducting structure work which will take several months to complete. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is rehabilitating the road and consists of widening the existing roadway and structure work.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to conduct base repairs on FM 2966. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project

Limits: Various Roads - Current work on FM 2869 from FM 2088 south 8.12 miles to FM 49

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2017 for FM 2869; February 2018 for all work

Driveway, ditch and cross-culvert pipe extension work is being conducted on FM 49. Minor delays are possible.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Firemen Excavation

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:

- Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties

- Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties

- Large Sign Maintenance: Tuesday and Thursday through all three counties

- Tree Removal: Throughout the week in Gregg and Smith counties

- Herbicide Operations: Monday and Tuesday in Van Zandt County

- Lane Closures: Van Zandt County all week – between Mile Markers 523 and 530.