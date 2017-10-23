Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny and nice. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! It's a chilly start with a little bit of patchy fog. Mostly sunny skies today with light westerly winds. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. Overnight, temperatures drop into the lower 50s and another cold front will move through early tomorrow morning. No rain with this front, but breezy north winds for Tuesday and cooler temperatures with afternoon highs only reaching the lower 70s. Less wind on Wednesday with more sunshine. Temperatures will start in the 40s Wednesday morning and reach the lower 70s by afternoon. Thursday will be right near average with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Another cold front arrives early Friday morning. Once again, no rain is expected with this front, but another big cool down is coming. High temperatures this weekend will only reach the 60s.

