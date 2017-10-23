Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny and nice. Afternoon highs in the - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny and nice. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Monday morning, East Texas!  It's a chilly start with a little bit of patchy fog.  Mostly sunny skies today with light westerly winds.  Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon.  Overnight, temperatures drop into the lower 50s and another cold front will move through early tomorrow morning.  No rain with this front, but breezy north winds for Tuesday and cooler temperatures with afternoon highs only reaching the lower 70s.  Less wind on Wednesday with more sunshine.  Temperatures will start in the 40s Wednesday morning and reach the lower 70s by afternoon.  Thursday will be right near average with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s.  Another cold front arrives early Friday morning.  Once again, no rain is expected with this front, but another big cool down is coming.  High temperatures this weekend will only reach the 60s.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Longview Animal Control supervisor helps pass cruelty law

    Longview Animal Control supervisor helps pass cruelty law

    Monday, October 23 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-10-23 11:27:17 GMT
    Longview Animal Control Supervisor Chris Kemper. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.Longview Animal Control Supervisor Chris Kemper. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

    With the passing of Texas Senate Bill 762 it became a felony 3 to abuse or torture an animal in the state of Texas, and Longview's Chris Kemper helped give the law teeth.

    More >>

    With the passing of Texas Senate Bill 762 it became a felony 3 to abuse or torture an animal in the state of Texas, and Longview's Chris Kemper helped give the law teeth.

    More >>

  • 1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler wreck

    1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler wreck

    Monday, October 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-10-23 10:50:16 GMT

    From the Tyler Police Department On Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 1:16 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the 8300 block of Paluxy Drive on a head-on collision. Upon arrival by EMS and Tyler Fire it was determined that that one driver was deceased and the other driver was pinned in. Accident investigators said that a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Dakota Payne, W/M, age 27, of Diana, Texas was traveling northbound on Paluxy and drove into the southbound lane striking a 2000 GMC Yukon head-on....

    More >>

    From the Tyler Police Department On Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 1:16 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the 8300 block of Paluxy Drive on a head-on collision. Upon arrival by EMS and Tyler Fire it was determined that that one driver was deceased and the other driver was pinned in. Accident investigators said that a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Dakota Payne, W/M, age 27, of Diana, Texas was traveling northbound on Paluxy and drove into the southbound lane striking a 2000 GMC Yukon head-on....

    More >>

  • Longview Fire Department responds to residential fire

    Longview Fire Department responds to residential fire

    Sunday, October 22 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-10-22 23:09:49 GMT

    The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the corner of Alpine Road and Bolivar Street in Longview. Five fire engines responded. Witnesses stated that flames were appearing out of the house. The fire is under control but is not completely out yet. The firefighters conducted a primary search and concluded the home was clear of people. Further details will be released when they become available.   Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

    More >>

    The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the corner of Alpine Road and Bolivar Street in Longview. Five fire engines responded. Witnesses stated that flames were appearing out of the house. The fire is under control but is not completely out yet. The firefighters conducted a primary search and concluded the home was clear of people. Further details will be released when they become available.   Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly