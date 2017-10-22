Intense storm causes longer power outage than expected in Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Intense storm causes longer power outage than expected in Tyler area

By Brionna Rivers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sunday morning storms cause power outages for most of the day at homes, buissnesses around Troup HWY in Tyler. (Source: KLTV: News Staff) Sunday morning storms cause power outages for most of the day at homes, buissnesses around Troup HWY in Tyler. (Source: KLTV: News Staff)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Intense thunderstorms passed through the East Texas area last night, causing hundreds of power outages along the way.

"The lightening struck and I heard it right over here,” says Tyler resident Brant Palmer. “All of a sudden the power went out, and we went to Walmart and Whataburger to get something to eat and the power was out there too."

The power was restored quickly for some but, others we're inconvenienced for most of the afternoon.

“I pulled up to Walmart and thought I was going to get my groceries, and apparently the power is out,” says Jamie Johnson.

As quickly as shoppers arrived at the Walmart on Troup highway, they were turned away. Employees said the power had been out since 6 A.M., and wouldn't be back on until 3:30 P.M.

Business in the shopping center across the street we're left without power as well.

“I had two people sitting out there and they were just like watching me and I guess they thought I was just being lazy and not opening the store but, I couldn't do anything about it,” says Verizon employee Cody Sparks. “I had my hands tied."

Employees at Cato Fashion say the power couldn't have went out at a worse time

"At least we have the lights on but, the registers have been down since just a few minutes ago,” says Cato employee Kathy L. Murphy. “It’s mark down day at Cato Fashions so, people were waiting at the door."

Those left in the dark agreed that the length of the power outage was surprising.

"I've lived in Tyler my whole life,” says Palmer. “For it to knock out a whole Walmart and a whole complex all around I did not expect that."

While power was restored in the area throughout the afternoon, it's safe to say even a tiny storm can put a damper on one’s day.

Related: Power outages reported across East Texas, Deep East Texas following storms

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Longview Animal Control supervisor helps pass cruelty law

    Longview Animal Control supervisor helps pass cruelty law

    Monday, October 23 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-10-23 11:27:17 GMT
    Longview Animal Control Supervisor Chris Kemper. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.Longview Animal Control Supervisor Chris Kemper. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

    With the passing of Texas Senate Bill 762 it became a felony 3 to abuse or torture an animal in the state of Texas, and Longview's Chris Kemper helped give the law teeth.

    More >>

    With the passing of Texas Senate Bill 762 it became a felony 3 to abuse or torture an animal in the state of Texas, and Longview's Chris Kemper helped give the law teeth.

    More >>

  • 1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler wreck

    1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler wreck

    Monday, October 23 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-10-23 10:50:16 GMT

    From the Tyler Police Department On Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 1:16 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the 8300 block of Paluxy Drive on a head-on collision. Upon arrival by EMS and Tyler Fire it was determined that that one driver was deceased and the other driver was pinned in. Accident investigators said that a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Dakota Payne, W/M, age 27, of Diana, Texas was traveling northbound on Paluxy and drove into the southbound lane striking a 2000 GMC Yukon head-on....

    More >>

    From the Tyler Police Department On Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 1:16 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the 8300 block of Paluxy Drive on a head-on collision. Upon arrival by EMS and Tyler Fire it was determined that that one driver was deceased and the other driver was pinned in. Accident investigators said that a 2014 GMC Sierra driven by Dakota Payne, W/M, age 27, of Diana, Texas was traveling northbound on Paluxy and drove into the southbound lane striking a 2000 GMC Yukon head-on....

    More >>

  • Longview Fire Department responds to residential fire

    Longview Fire Department responds to residential fire

    Sunday, October 22 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-10-22 23:09:49 GMT

    The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the corner of Alpine Road and Bolivar Street in Longview. Five fire engines responded. Witnesses stated that flames were appearing out of the house. The fire is under control but is not completely out yet. The firefighters conducted a primary search and concluded the home was clear of people. Further details will be released when they become available.   Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

    More >>

    The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the corner of Alpine Road and Bolivar Street in Longview. Five fire engines responded. Witnesses stated that flames were appearing out of the house. The fire is under control but is not completely out yet. The firefighters conducted a primary search and concluded the home was clear of people. Further details will be released when they become available.   Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly