Keeping more animals safe

The cold front brought storms this morning, but it also left our area nice and cool! Meteorologist Jessica Faith says, on average, we are about 17 degrees cooler than yesterday. Cooler weather is going to stick around for a while. Watch at 10 for the details!

Joan Hallmark thought this night in October would be a good time to hear from East Texans who know that a cancer diagnosis doesn't have to signal the end. Hear their stories of survival in tonight's Proud of East Texas.

East Texans played a critical role in the passage of a new Texas law, aimed at punishing those who abuse animals. Jamey Boyum has a new report at 10 that explains what that means.

